No beer? Deliveries in Wisconsin halted due to frigid cold

School cancellations and postponed mail deliveries are inevitable as the temperatures drop, but the cold air is also threatening Wisconsin's "cold ones."
General Beer Northwest Distribution Center in Chippewa Falls sends out an average of 25 trucks containing beer, wine, alcohol and more to local taverns and restaurants.
The center is halting nearly all deliveries on Wednesday due to the weather.
The call to cancel the deliveries made by the Madison-based company is citing employee safety and the potential for beer to freeze.
"If it's minus 30 below with wind chill and a vehicle is running down the road at 55 or 60 miles per hour, it just creates havoc," says manager Rod Fisher. "The bottom line is, the safety of the employees and diesel trucks don't run well in cold weather."
