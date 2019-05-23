PITTSBURGH - Prosecutors say they still haven’t determined whether they will pursue the death penalty against accused Tree of Life Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers.
Lawyers for Bowers were in federal court Thursday for a status conference.
Bowers is accused of killing 11 people in October at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
Bowers wasn’t in the courtroom, but his attorneys say they met with federal prosecutors to try and reach a plea deal.
Prosecutors say they haven’t decided about a plea deal or if they will ask for the death penalty in the case.
The next status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.
