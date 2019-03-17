  • No major issues during Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day celebrations

    According to a spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, there were no major incidents during the St. Patrick's Day parade.

    Officers focused their efforts on the South Side Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

    Police made the following arrests:

    • 5 males
    • 3 females
    • Mostly assault and public intoxication
    • 2 summons issued
    • 48 nontraffic citations for lesser violations

    Medics were also called to the South Side Flats area 19 times. One person was taken to a hospital.

