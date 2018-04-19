  • No one hurt after wall of McKeesport building partially collapses

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A wall of a McKeesport building partially collapsed building Thursday afternoon. 

    Investigators told Channel 11 the collapse happened at the old Grandview Laundromat in the 2500 block of Grandview Avenue just after noon. 

    No one was hurt, but one person inside the building had to be removed through the second-floor window. 

    Officials told Channel 11 there was a fire previously in that building where the wall partially collapsed. Bricks came crashing down there Thursday morning. 

    McKeesport firefighters responded quickly and helped the only person in the building get out through that window. 

    The laundromat is on the bottom floor of the building, but it is now boarded up with a sign that reads "Closed."

    An inspector evaluated the building, and a firefighter removed the rest of the loose brick. It is unclear when the building will be safe to enter again or what caused the collapse. 

