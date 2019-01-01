PITTSBURGH - Pittsburghers who rang in 2019 in downtown Pittsburgh did it safely.
According to a release by the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, one person was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct but there were no other arrests.
Also, nobody was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Despite a windy forecast, the fireworks went off without a hitch at midnight, helping to ring in 2019 with a bang.
Thousands of people were not deterred by the rain, though some First Night activities were moved indoors due to the weather.
