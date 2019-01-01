  • No serious issues reported during Pittsburgh's First Night celebration

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburghers who rang in 2019 in downtown Pittsburgh did it safely.

    According to a release by the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, one person was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct but there were no other arrests.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Also, nobody was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

    Despite a windy forecast, the fireworks went off without a hitch at midnight, helping to ring in 2019 with a bang. 

    Thousands of people were not deterred by the rain, though some First Night activities were moved indoors due to the weather.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories