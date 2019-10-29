NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A memorial is being put in at Valley High School for veterans who attended the school in New Kensington, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
The memorial outside the front of the school is expected to be largely finished and ready for dedication on Veterans Day, and more work will be done in the spring, organizers told TribLIVE.
Nominations are being accepted for veterans to be included in the memorial, according to TribLIVE. More than 60 people have already been nominated.
Nomination forms are available by contacting Lt. Col. Wayne Sodowsky, senior Army instructor for the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Valley High, at wsodowsky@nkasd.com.
The names of veterans will be placed on bricks. Sodowsky told TribLIVE a $25 donation is requested but not required.
