PITTSBURGH - One group is trying to bring holiday cheer to hundreds of children impacted by Pittsburgh's gun violence.
The nonprofit "Tree of Hope" provides a nice holiday dinner and a toy or two for children in our area whose parents were murdered.
This year, the organization added 31 new names to the list – a total of 402 kids.
"They are just casualties, and no one thinks about these children. No one cares about them. In fact, most people don't realize that these children are victims," said Adrienne Young, of Tree of Hope.
The 20th annual dinner for the children will be on Dec. 20 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church.
