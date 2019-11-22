  • Nonprofit bringing holiday cheer to hundreds of local children whose parents were murdered

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - One group is trying to bring holiday cheer to hundreds of children impacted by Pittsburgh's gun violence.

    The nonprofit "Tree of Hope" provides a nice holiday dinner and a toy or two for children in our area whose parents were murdered. 

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    This year, the organization added 31 new names to the list – a total of 402 kids.

    "They are just casualties, and no one thinks about these children. No one cares about them. In fact, most people don't realize that these children are victims," said Adrienne Young, of Tree of Hope.

    The 20th annual dinner for the children will be on Dec. 20 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories