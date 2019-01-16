Nonprofit offers tour of Pittsburgh churches, black history in honor of King

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh nonprofit is hosting a tour of city churches in honor of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh is organizing "Ride With the King: Black History Tour" on Jan. 19, organizers said, days before King's birthday, a federal holiday.
Attendees will hear stories from leaders in the city's African-American church community, from the 1800s to present day, including storytelling of famous Hymnal musicians, contributions to the fight against slavery, Underground Railroad and the Daniel’s Den story, and the growth of the AME church and its impact on the African-American community.
Light refreshments of the African American culture will be offered in one of the churches, which will& include St. James African Church in East Liberty; Bethel AME Church in Uptown; and Brown Chapel AME Church in Central Northside.
The bus tour starts at the Heritage Center on Fourth Avenue where visitors will see original handwritten ledgers containing records of Dollar Bank's African-American customers from the 1800s, such as the 1860 ledger documenting the bank’s first mortgage to an African American.
Also on display will be the medical bag and license of bank depositor John Paul Golden, M.D., the first black graduate of what would become the University of Pittsburgh Medical School.
The tour will finish at the August Wilson Cultural Center downtown, where visitors will have a chance to explore “Familiar Boundaries. Infinite Possibilities, featuring the work of 12 regional, national, and international Black contemporary artists.
The tour lasts from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, click here.
