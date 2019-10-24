  • North Allegheny SD votes to move elementary, middle schoolers to different schools

    WEXFORD, Pa. - Hundreds of families in the North Allegheny School District will be affected by redistricting after the school board unanimously voted to move forward with their proposal to move elementary and middle schoolers to different schools.

    Earlier this month, district officials said they have had the largest enrollment ever, leading to huge class sizes and overcrowding in schools.

    Portable classrooms were even brought in at two schools in the district. 

