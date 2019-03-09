North Allegheny students find words of encouragement on girls' bathroom mirror

McCANDLESS, Pa. - It appears to have started as a one-off message, but now the mirror in one of the girls' bathrooms at Ingomar Middle School is covered with words of kindness.
According to a post on the North Allegheny School District Facebook page, the first note appeared Tuesday reading "You are beautiful!"
The next day dozens of new notes appeared on the same mirror with more positive encouragement.
Messages include “you are so pretty,” “be happy,” “you are worth it” and “you are enough.”
"We commend these students for their kindness and efforts to brighten someone’s day," the district Facebook post says.
