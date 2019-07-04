NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A fire has completely torched a home in North Braddock.
BREAKING: North Braddock home is completely torched. Firefighters also working on neighboring home. Unclear if anyone was inside either home. Intense heat for these firefighters to be working in. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CWEqRYQCt8— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 4, 2019
Smoke is seen coming from the home on Ridge Avenue. Firefighters are also working on a neighboring home.
It's unclear if anyone was inside either home when the fire started.
The entire brick house is blackened. Homes on either side have fire damage. Crews are working to stay cool in the blistering heat. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/PL9UDZQKLn— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 4, 2019
Channel 11's Amy Hudak said crews are working to stay cool in the blistering heat.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The fire chief told Channel 11's Amy Hudak that a few firefighters were treated for minor injuries and one woman was treated for heat-related issues.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police identify woman in video licking Blue Bell ice cream in Walmart, returning it to freezer
- Man charged after wife's remains discovered buried under her home
- Storms could disrupt BBQ and fireworks plans on July 4
- VIDEO: Man accused of exposing himself at pool claims ‘wardrobe malfunction'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}