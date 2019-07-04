  • Fire torches home in North Braddock

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A fire has completely torched a home in North Braddock.

    Smoke is seen coming from the home on Ridge Avenue. Firefighters are also working on a neighboring home.

    It's unclear if anyone was inside either home when the fire started.

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak said crews are working to stay cool in the blistering heat.

    The fire chief told Channel 11's Amy Hudak that a few firefighters were treated for minor injuries and one woman was treated for heat-related issues.

