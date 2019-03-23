NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Firefighters in North Braddock have extinguished the flames that destroyed a house on Parkview Avenue.
The fire began around 4 p.m., and Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca was there to speak with the homeowner.
"We've lost everything. I know that's material stuff. I was able to get my cat out, I was concerned about her," Michele Fultz said.
It's unclear at this point how the fire started.
