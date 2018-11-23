North Braddock residents demand action after violent week

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Residents in North Braddock are taking a stand against violence after back-to-back days of shootings.
People who spoke to Channel 11 say the violence is worse now than it’s ever been and they are demanding something be done about it.
"We've lost a couple of people as far as homicides on that corner and we don't know what the police are doing," North Braddock resident Lee Davis said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
In the shooting Monday, a 46-year-old man was shot several times in the leg while inside a cellphone store, which is located next to a daycare.
On Tuesday, an 85-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was last listed in critical condition at a hospital.
"We've been complaining about this for a long time and it's time for something to be done about it," North Braddock resident Nicole Glaze said.
RELATED:
- Arrest warrant issued for man in 2 North Braddock shootings
- Shooting of 85-year-old connected to another shooting at same business
- Man shot inside store next to North Braddock day care
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}