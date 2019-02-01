NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Investigators confirm one person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in North Braddock.
Chopper 11 flow over the scene on Jones Avenue just moments later.
This is an area that's seen an uptick in violence in recent months.
There were back-to-back shootings right by a daycare here in November. Police did arrest a suspect in those shootings.
