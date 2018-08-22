  • North Hills communities rally for peace after assault at bar

    Updated:

    Residents from Bellevue and Avalon walked throughout their communities Tuesday night in an effort to promote peace and equality.

    The walk comes after a group of people were charged with attacking Paul Morris, a black customer, at the The Jackman Inn. Some of the people charged are members of a white nationalist group.

    Gabriella DeLuca talks with Morris and community members about how they are trying to heal from the attack for 11 at 11.

