North Hills communities rally for peace after assault at bar

Residents from Bellevue and Avalon walked throughout their communities Tuesday night in an effort to promote peace and equality.
The walk comes after a group of people were charged with attacking Paul Morris, a black customer, at the The Jackman Inn. Some of the people charged are members of a white nationalist group.
Gabriella DeLuca talks with Morris and community members about how they are trying to heal from the attack for 11 at 11.
