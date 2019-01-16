  • North Hills police searching for missing sex offender

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ross Township police are searching for a sex offender who failed to register with the state as required by Megan’s Law.

    Pennsylvania State Police notified the department on Jan. 7 about Richard Scott Patrick, who hasn’t checked in with police since February.

    Renee Wallace is learning more about Patrick, and where the investigation into his whereabouts stands, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories