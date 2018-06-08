  • North Hills school board approves tax hike to pay for security upgrades

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Taxes are going up in the North Hills School District to pay for security upgrades.

    The school board approved the budget Thursday night, which adds about $30 a year in taxes for the average household.

