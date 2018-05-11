  • North Hills SD a step closer to having armed police officers

    PITTSBURGH - The North Hills School District is a step closer to having armed police officers in its schools.

    A 7-2 school board vote Thursday night approved having armed officers in each of the district’s six buildings.

    The officers would not come from a local police department, officials said. Instead, it would be a separate department designated to the school district.

    While the officers’ duties would be similar to those of school resource officers, they would also counsel and mentor students and teach classes on subjects like online security and the dangers of drugs, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    The armed officers would be the first to respond to school emergencies.

    District officials said the next step is to start making policies, procedures and job descriptions. The goal is to have the officers in place by the start of next school year, but they want to make sure everything is done properly.

