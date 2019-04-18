  • 1 person injured in crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon

    NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was injured in a car crash that happened just before noon in North Huntingdon.

    Channel 11 has learned the crash happened at the intersection of Route 30 and North Thompson Lane.

    Police said an empty bus crashed into the rear of a car turning right into a parking lot, that car then hit another car.

    Westmoreland County 911 said one the driver of one of the cars was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

    The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

