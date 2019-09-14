NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Multiple fire crews battled a large blaze at a former car dealership.
Emergency officials said the fire was along Center Highway at Route 30 in North Huntingdon. The fire was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m.
"I heard a big explosion and looked out the window. I was like oh my God, the whole thing is on fire!" said one witness.
Neighbors told Channel 11 the building was in the process of being remodeled when they heard what sounded like explosions.
The roof of the building collapsed from the fire.
The Huntingdon Police Department also posted on social media that there are phone issues with the department from the fire. Anyone trying to reach police should instead call 911 for the time being.
