NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Multiple fire crews are battling a large blaze at a former car dealership.
Emergency officials said the fire was along Center Highway at Route 30 in North Huntingdon. The fire was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses told Channel 11 they heard several explosions as the fire was burning.
The Huntingdon Police Department also posted on social media that there are phone issues with the department from the fire. Anyone trying to reach police should instead call 911 for the time being.
Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for continuing updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man ran from car belonging to woman whose body was found in park; 2 others inside charged
- Threats against local football game causing increased security
- Police searching for man accused of assaulting girlfriend's 1-year-old son
- VIDEO: Prank-loving father gets hilarious obituary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}