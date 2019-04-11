NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - First responders, search and rescue crews were back out in the area of Route 993 in North Huntingdon Township.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko has seen them scouring the area for the report of a body in the creek, and now state police are involved.
It’s been months since a man and his son reported to police that they saw what appeared to be a body near Brush Creek.
>>PREVIOUS Feb. 14: Crews search creek after report of possible body in water
Marsalko was there as search crews resumed their efforts, and is working to find out why troopers now have a vested interest in the search. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 for a live report from the scene of the search.
