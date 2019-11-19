  • Police warning of ongoing smash-and-grab break-ins around North Park

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - "We want our park patrons to feel comfortable," police said.

    County police told Channel 11 they're working to keep everyone and their belongings safe after a series of smash-and-grab break-ins to cars near North Park.

