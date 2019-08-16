PITTSBURGH - North River Co. has taken a tangible step in deciding the future of its 31st Street Studios property, the 238,000-square-foot industrial building on more than 9 acres of land along the Allegheny riverfront in the Strip District.
North River, which bought the property out of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding nearly two years ago, has hired Perkins Eastman to pursue a planning effort for the property.
