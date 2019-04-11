PITTSBURGH - Six people were injured Thursday afternoon when a car and a Port Authority bus were involved in a crash in Pittsburgh.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Sandusky Street at General Robinson on the North Shore.
According to the Port Authority, the car went through a traffic light and hit the bus. The crash caused the car to roll onto its roof.
Two adults were taken to Allegheny General Hospital, one adult was taken to UPMC Passavant and three children were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Pittsburgh: 2-vehicle crash involving a vehicle rollover and transit bus - E. General Robinson Street and Sandusky Street. E. General Robinson Street will be closed between Vulcan Way and Factor Way, and Sandusky Street will be closed between Isabella Street and Lacock Street.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 11, 2019
