PITTSBURGH - A new police zone could be coming to the North Shore to help curb crime in the city.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
People living on the North Side said they're on board with the idea because they feel the resources are being taken out of their area.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Erin Clarke will have more on how this idea could work.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bridge hit in Robinson Township, forcing brief closure of Parkway West
- WATCH: Alex Trebek nearly brought to tears by 'Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer
- 300+ job openings: Giant Eagle hosting hiring event Tuesday
- VIDEO: Puppy recovering after being found close to death in local community
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}