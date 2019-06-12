PITTSBURGH - Packages are going missing from porches all along the Mexican War Streets section of Pittsburgh on the north side.
"You see it happen to so many other people and then when it finally happens to you, you're just like well it was our turn. When is it going to be our time again," said Heather Williams.
Williams is a package theft victim, her camera capturing someone coming right up and swiping her package.
Police said they have discussed finding a secure location, or even several spots, in the zone where packages can be picked up 24 hours a day.
