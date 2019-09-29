  • Man shot early Sunday on the North Side

    PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot just after 3 a.m. on Pittsburgh's North Side, police said.

    Officers said they responded to the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street for the reported shooting.

    Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He told police that a small silver car approached him and fired two to three shots.

