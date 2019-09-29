PITTSBURGH - A man was found shot just after 3 a.m. on Pittsburgh's North Side, police said.
Officers said they responded to the area of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street for the reported shooting.
Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He told police that a small silver car approached him and fired two to three shots.
TRENDING NOW:
- Severe storms cause major hail damage, downed trees and power lines across Western Pa.
- Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust injured in Penguins preseason finale
- 'Bring the kids home': Grandparents of endangered infant plead for swift return
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}