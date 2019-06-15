PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting on Pittsburgh's north side Saturday.
According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Plough Street.
Police said once they arrived, they found a man shot in the face and the back.
Officers said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are still investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 recent high school graduates die after lightning strikes in parkk
- Another American tourist dies while staying at Dominican Republic resort
- Cedar Point coaster gets stuck mid-ride
- VIDEO: Woman Accused of Public Intoxication While Operating Toy Truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}