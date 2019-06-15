  • Police investigating shooting on Pittsburgh's north side

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting on Pittsburgh's north side Saturday.

    According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Plough Street.

    Police said once they arrived, they found a man shot in the face and the back.

    Officers said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

    Police said they are still investigating.

