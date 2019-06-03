PITTSBURGH - A man was in critical condition Monday after being stabbed on Federal Street.
Investigators said a man was stabbed in the stomach. The stabbing scene was about three blocks from Allegheny General Hospital.
Police said there have not been any arrests in the case.
NEW from police: man is in critical condition after he was stabbed on Federal Street. Police haven’t made any arrests @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mHL7BOde3U— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 3, 2019
Channel 11's Gabriella Deluca is talking with police about what happened.
