  • Man stabbed on Federal Street

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man was in critical condition Monday after being stabbed on Federal Street.

    Investigators said a man was stabbed in the stomach. The stabbing scene was about three blocks from Allegheny General Hospital.

    Police said there have not been any arrests in the case. 

    Channel 11's Gabriella Deluca is talking with police about what happened.

