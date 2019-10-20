PITTSBURGH - A man wanted on charges out of Florida was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail following a standoff with the SWAT team overnight.
Police said during regular patrols on the North Side in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, officers spotted a stolen vehicle outside a home on Lecky Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. When police went up to home to ask about the car, the suspect started threatening officers, forced the homeowner out and barricaded himself inside.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The man, in his early 60s, was wanted on a felony warrant out of Florida, police discovered.
After more than two hours, SWAT officers shot flash bang grenades and gas canisters into the home. The man surrendered just before 1:30 a.m.
Police told Channel 11 the man will be extradited to Florida.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 people shot during drive-by in Duquesne neighborhood, police say
- Paid local extras wanted for new star-studded Amazon movie
- WATCH: Local football player, who has Down syndrome, scores memorable touchdown on senior night
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}