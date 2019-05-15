PITTSBURGH - Police need your help tracking down a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Police said Melvin McCane Jr. went to a home on Greensburg Pike in North Versailles just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, and confronted his former girlfriend and her current boyfriend. Police said McCane shot the boyfriend in the leg after a fight.
Police describe McCane as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 36 years old and was last seen wearing Nike shoes with a gold swoosh emblem.
If you have any information about McCane, you’re asked to call 911, or the police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
