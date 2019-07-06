  • North Versailles Walmart remains closed hours after woman was shot inside

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A woman was shot inside the North Versailles Walmart on Friday night, according to Allegheny County Police. 

    Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the electronics department.

    "At least nine or 12 shots and then everyone started running," a person who was inside the store at the time of the shooting told Channel 11. 

    The victim's condition is still unknown. 

    The store was on lockdown for hours and as of 7:30 a.m., was still closed.

    Employees told Channel 11 it should reopen by Saturday afternoon.

