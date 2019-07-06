NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A woman was shot inside the North Versailles Walmart on Friday night, according to Allegheny County Police.
Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the electronics department.
We're working overnight to find out more. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m. for the latest developments.
"At least nine or 12 shots and then everyone started running," a person who was inside the store at the time of the shooting told Channel 11.
The victim's condition is still unknown.
Walmart is still on lockdown after a woman was shot inside. Very heavy police presence @WPXI pic.twitter.com/DcWX7f1ADC— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 6, 2019
The store was on lockdown for hours and as of 7:30 a.m., was still closed.
Employees told Channel 11 it should reopen by Saturday afternoon.
Yellow crime tape is still up this morning by the front doors of this Walmart in North Versailles -- after a woman was shot last night in the electronics Dept. Live report at 9 am on Channel 11 News #wpxi pic.twitter.com/cjoyinmgrR— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 6, 2019
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}