  • Water line break on McKee Road impacting neighbors

    PITTSBURGH - Crews are busy working to repair a 6-inch water line that broke open Friday.

    Crews at the scene on McKee Road in North Versailles Township said about 10 customers were without water.

    They estimated it could take several hours before the break and road were repaired.

    Channel 11’s Damany Lewis talked to one homeowner who said this was not the first time there was a main break on McKee Road. But that homeowner said he will be able to manage if it is only a few hours until the main is fixed.

