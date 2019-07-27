PITTSBURGH - Police said one person was shot and killed during an incident early Saturday morning on the Northside.
Law enforcement said they responded to the 1600 block of Brighton Road for a report of gunshots around 3:20 a.m.
Police said they found a 57-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting victim worked at a shelter at Northside Common Ministries and was shot after refusing entry to someone who wanted in. Officers said before the shooting, they noticed a man standing in the middle of Brighton Road. After the shots fired calls to 911, police went to go talk to the man and that's when he took off running.
Police said as the man ran, he threw two guns away which officers recovered. The man was arrested and charged with homicide. His identity has not yet been released.
There's no word yet on the identity of the victim.
