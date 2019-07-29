PITTSBURGH - A man who worked at a North Side homeless shelter for years and was very active in the community was shot and killed Saturday morning when he denied someone access to the shelter.
Sheldon Stoudemire, 57, was shot in the chest around 3:20 a.m. on Brighton Road, when police said he wouldn't let Gerald Adams, 19, into the shelter after hours.
Adams was arrested and charged with homicide.
"He was a pillar of the community. Always cautious about protection and trying to make sure everyone is safe in the shelter," Michael Moore, the assistant director at Northside Common Ministries, said of Stoudemire.
Police said Stoudemire worked at a shelter at Northside Common Ministries men's homeless shelter and was shot after refusing entry to Adams who wanted in.
Moore said Stoudemire worked at the shelter for years, calling him a good man who was very active in the community.
Officers said before the shooting, they noticed a man standing in the middle of Brighton Road. After the shots fired calls to 911, police went to go talk to the man and that's when he took off running.
Police said as the man, Adams, ran, he threw two guns away which officers recovered. He was arrested and charged with homicide.
