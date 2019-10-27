  • Northview Heights Public Safety Center dedicated to Officer Calvin Hall

    PITTSBURGH - A public safety center was dedicated to honor a fallen Pittsburgh police officer on Sunday.

    The Northview Heights Public Safety Center is now the Officer Calvin M. Hall Public Safety Center.

    "He was somebody that we in the community looked up to. He gave the kids somebody to look up to," neighbor Renita Freeman said.

    Hall was shot and killed while he was off-duty in Homewood in July.

    Hall's family and members of the Pittsburgh Housing Authority raised $25,000 for a scholarship in Hall's name.

    Mayor Bill Peduto also announced Sunday that he's getting funding to open up three more community policing stations in the next year. 

