Norwin district leaders want state law to penalize vaping at school

IRWIN, Pa. - Norwin school leaders want it to be illegal for students to have vaping devices on school property.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the district is asking the school board to vote in support of changing a state law.
They want to make it illegal for electronic nicotine systems such as vape pens to be sold to minors.
They also want to make it illegal for kids to have or use them at schools.
