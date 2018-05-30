  • Norwin School Board members set to vote on preliminary budget for next school year

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A meeting will take place at Norwin Middle School on Wednesday night to discuss some serious issues and possible changes to the budget, school programs and teacher layoffs.

    This is a special meeting that was scheduled by the school board because they rejected a preliminary budget last week.

    An increase in taxes will be discussed; that would affect property owners in North Huntingdon, North Irwin and Irwin.

    In addition, the meeting is just two days before the deadline Norwin set for letting teacher know about layoffs. The district is looking to eliminate eight teaching positions.

    Some educational programs are also expected to be eliminated.

