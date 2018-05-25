  • Norwin SD wrapping up school year, but work isn't finished

    Updated:

    Friday is the final day of classes for students in the Norwin School District, but there will still be a lot happening in the district during the summer months.

    From summer programs to finalizing a budget that may lead to teacher cuts, work isn’t over just because students are on break.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED: Norwin school board votes to eliminate 8 teaching positions

    In the coming weeks, the district will start up its summer science camps to help prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

    In the meantime, the school board will meet Wednesday to adopt a proposed budget.

    On Monday, the Norwin school board, working to rid the district of a budget deficit, voted to eliminate eight teaching positions.

    Some of the teachers will be reassigned and three might be furloughed if they don’t get additional certifications.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Norwin SD wrapping up school year, but work isn't finished

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard's 6-step guide to lowering your monthly bills

  • Headline Goes Here

    Norwin school board votes to eliminate 8 teaching positions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Senate turns back attempt by Paul to force budget debate

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Zealand to spend billions on fixing hospitals, schools