Norwin SD wrapping up school year, but work isn't finished

Friday is the final day of classes for students in the Norwin School District, but there will still be a lot happening in the district during the summer months.
From summer programs to finalizing a budget that may lead to teacher cuts, work isn’t over just because students are on break.
In the coming weeks, the district will start up its summer science camps to help prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In the meantime, the school board will meet Wednesday to adopt a proposed budget.
On Monday, the Norwin school board, working to rid the district of a budget deficit, voted to eliminate eight teaching positions.
Some of the teachers will be reassigned and three might be furloughed if they don’t get additional certifications.
