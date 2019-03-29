IRWIN, Pa. - Students in the Norwin School district were held back aftter the normal release time after what the school called "criminal activity in the area."
The schools were placed in a modified lockdown for about an hour, but released at 3:30 p.m.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is in Irwin at the scene of a fire, and working to learn more about what's causing this lockdown.
All afternoon events, however, are canceled.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest updates and watch 11 News at 5 for a live report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man arrested in deadly shooting over parking
- Doorbell camera catches DoorDash driver sipping milkshake before delivering it
- Woman gives birth to twins 26 days after birth of first child
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh diabetics traveling to Canada to buy insulin
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}