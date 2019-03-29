  • Norwin students released from lockdown following 'criminal activity' in the area

    Updated:

    IRWIN, Pa. - Students in the Norwin School district were held back aftter the normal release time after what the school called "criminal activity in the area."

    The schools were placed in a modified lockdown for about an hour, but released at 3:30 p.m.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is in Irwin at the scene of a fire, and working to learn more about what's causing this lockdown.

    All afternoon events, however, are canceled.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest updates and watch 11 News at 5 for a live report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories