Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns.
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said he is "deeply saddened" about the fire that destroyed much of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Monday.
The fire began around noon eastern time, and continued buring into the night.
Among the damage is the cathedral's iconic spire, which collapsed around 2 p.m. eastern. Dozens of relics that were stored inside are also believed to be lost.
"What impressed me, along with the great beauty that was intended to draw our hearts to God, was the faith of the French people who brought that vision to life. May God be with them and comfort them," Zubik said in a statement.
The fire happened on Holy Monday, just days before the Catholic Church will celebrate Easter.
"The fact that this happened during Holy Week should remind us that God restores life from the ashes. As great and beautiful as that structure has been, it stands for something far greater and more beautiful: The love of Jesus for everyone. The greatest tribute any Christian can make to Notre Dame is to follow Jesus ever more closely and to reflect his love to everyone," Zubik said.
