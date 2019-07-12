Joshua P. Breckel of Mascoutah was accused in U.S. District Court of using social media to obtain sexually explicit images and videos from girls as young as 10 throughout the U.S. He allegedly engaged in the activity from 2016 until his arrest in July 2018.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories you care about. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to prosecutors, the 21-year-old Breckel persuaded them to send the nude photos by feigning a romantic interest in them, offering money or threatening them.
Among his victims were three 15-year-old girls from California, Pennsylvania and Illinois; a 12-year-old girl from Illinois; and a 10-year-old girl from Ohio. Breckel admitted he threatened to kill the Ohio girl if she didn't send him naked pictures of herself.
TRENDING NOW:
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}