Nurses planning strike at local hospital

Nurses in Indiana County are planning a one-day strike in less than two weeks, the union announced Thursday.
The Indiana Registered Nurses Association gave a strike notice to Indiana Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning after more than a dozen negotiating sessions haven’t resulted in a new deal, the union said.
“We certainly can’t accept these kind of offers that would cost us more and compromise our members’ ability to support themselves and their families,” said Kathy Wolfe, a pediatric nurse and union president.
The strike is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 26, at 7 a.m. Nurses are planning to picket at each hospital entrance, the union said.
The next bargaining session is scheduled for Nov. 29.
