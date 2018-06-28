  • NWS: Tornado caused damage in Westmoreland County

    HUNKER, Pa. - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Westmoreland County on Wednesday night.

    The service said damage along Whitfield Drive and Henry Road in Pleasant Unity was caused by a tornado.

    A roof was torn off a barn and blown across the road.

    The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage in Hunker.

    Damage consistent with a tornado was also seen in Mt. Pleasant.

    "We're looking for convergent damage, so damage that kind of falls together, versus divergent damage which is spread apart," said Matthew Kramar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service - Pittsburgh.

    Large trees were also uprooted, falling onto power lines and leaving debris in the streets. 

    The National Weather Service is continuing to survey damage to determine what the max wind speeds are and if there was just one tornado or several that moved through the area.

