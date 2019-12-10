PITTSBURGH - A company from Virginia is looking to cash in through providing more dining options for college students in Oakland.
Elevate Meal Plan offers its own plans by partnering with local restaurants near college campuses. In Oakland, it's already signed a dozen restaurants, and the company is hoping to add more.
"I think that it's a good idea because you have more options, like international options, which is cool, and also it's better than your parents just giving you money because sometimes I think they question where that money goes," student Nikki Perry said.
Pitt student Caleb Gibson said having more options is a great idea.
"We have a certain amount of swipes that we can use, and we're actually going to the market like four or five times a day just to swipe so we don't waste them," Gibson said.
The meal plan is not affiliated with any of the colleges or universities in Oakland.
