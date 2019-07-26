  • Oakland Planning & Development announces it will oppose new Wexford office tower plan

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Wexford Science + Technology's proposal for a 13-story office redevelopment at 3440 Forbes Ave. in Oakland is officially being opposed by Oakland Planning & Development, resulting in another rescheduling of the project before the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment.

    The community organization announced its opposition to Wexford's plan over ongoing negotiations regarding a community benefits agreement, the terms of which Wexford has balked at.

