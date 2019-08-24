PITTSBURGH - A messy water main break in Oakland had a stream rushing over parts of Forbes Avenue.
The break occurred right near South Bouquet near the 'O'.
Crews were on hand working to shut off the water Friday night.
With Pitt students back and the many restaurants in the area, there were concerns the impact could be widespread.
There's no word yet from PWSA on when the break will be fixed.
