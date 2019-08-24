PITTSBURGH - A messy water main break in Oakland had a stream rushing over parts of Forbes Avenue.
The break occurred right near South Bouquet near the 'O'. Channel 11's crew at the scene said South Bouquet was blocked off because of the break.
Crews were on hand working to shut off the water Friday night.
An employee at the Original Hot Dog Shop said they had low water pressure overnight but never lost service completely. Other businesses in the area reported similar situations.
There's no word yet from PWSA on when the break will be fixed.
