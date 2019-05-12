Off-duty officer injured in crash during shootout, police say

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - An off-duty police officer was injured in a crash during a shootout in West Homestead on Saturday night.
Police said dispatchers were notified of a crash and shots fired on Forest Avenue around 7:01 p.m.
Police said a truck, which was being driven by an off-duty police officer, was passed by a vehicle that traveled into the oncoming traffic lane.
That vehicle struck the truck, which caused it to flip over.
The car that hit the officer's vehicle then lost control, crashed into a stockyard for an asphalt company and hit a tractor-trailer that was parked in the yard, according to police.
The driver of that vehicle then got out and began shooting at a third vehicle, according to police.
Police said they believe the third vehicle was pursuing the second vehicle.
The driver of the third vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg.
The off-duty police officer and the 17-year-old were transported to local hospitals.
Police are still searching for the driver of the third vehicle.
Allegheny County police are investigating.
